What's the story

Meditation has emerged as a key component of wellness routines, providing a much-needed oasis of calm in the whirlwind of modern life.

Adding a few drops of myrtle oil to your diffuser for your evening meditation can significantly amplify this serene experience.

Characterized by a crisp, refreshing aroma that falls somewhere between eucalyptus and lemongrass, myrtle oil possesses calming qualities that are thought to promote relaxation and mental clarity.