What's the story

Move over, rosehip and jojoba—there's a new skincare superstar in town: Fig seed oil! Bursting with vitamins and antioxidants, this luxurious natural oil promises to transform your evening skincare routine.

Hydrating, nourishing, and rejuvenating for all skin types, a few drops of fig seed oil at night will have you waking up to a radiant and refreshed complexion.