Enhancing finger joint flexibility with five exercises

By Anujj Trehaan 09:24 am Nov 14, 2024

What's the story Why musicians (and everyone else) need to improve finger joint flexibility Stiff fingers can be a major roadblock, whether you're a musician or just trying to type out an email at work. This article provides five easy exercises to improve the flexibility and strength of your finger joints. By making everyday tasks easier and preventing future hand problems, these exercises can benefit everyone, not just musicians.

Basics

Finger bends

Start by holding your hand out with all fingers extended. One at a time, bend each finger towards your palm, hold for a few seconds, and then straighten it back out. Repeat this exercise q0 times for each finger. This exercise is beneficial as it assists in progressively enhancing the range of motion in your finger joints.

Mobility

Thumb touches

With your hand open and fingers spread wide, try to touch the tip of each finger with your thumb one at a time. Remember to do this slowly and gently to prevent any strain. This exercise not only increases flexibility but also improves coordination between the thumb and other fingers.

Extension

Palm stretch

Bring your hands together in front of you, as if in prayer. Keeping the palms pressed together and the heels of your hands touching, lower your hands toward your waist until you feel a stretch in your wrists and palms. Hold for 15-20 seconds, then release. This stretch is great for both your fingers and wrists.

Strength

Finger lifts

Place your hand flat on a table or any other surface. Slowly lift one finger at a time off the table as high as you can while keeping the rest of your fingers flat on the surface. Hold each lift for three to five seconds before gently lowering it back down. Perform this exercise eight times per finger to strengthen muscles around the joints.

Flexibility

Wrist flexor stretch

Extend one arm out in front of you with your palm facing down, then use your other hand to gently press down on the extended hand's fingers until you feel a stretch along your forearm and wrist. Hold this position for 15-20 seconds before switching to the other hand. This exercise not only helps improve finger flexibility but also effectively stretches your wrist muscles.