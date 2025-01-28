Try these simple exercises for stronger toes
What's the story
A condition where the joint in the second, third, fourth, or fifth toe becomes abnormally bent can cause significant discomfort and pain, especially while walking.
Strengthening and improving the flexibility of your toes can help alleviate these symptoms.
These exercises are designed to enhance flexibility and strength, reducing discomfort and promoting better toe health.
Towel curls
Towel curls for toe strength
Lay a towel out flat on the floor and sit in a chair facing it.
With your feet flat on the towel, use your toes to scrunch the towel toward you.
Release and repeat this motion for three sets of 10 repetitions.
This exercise targets and strengthens the muscles under your feet and toes.
Toe splay
Toe splay for improved flexibility
While seated, try to stretch your toes as wide as you can without causing discomfort.
Hold this stretched position for five seconds, then relax.
Repeat this exercise in three sets of 10 repetitions each day.
This exercise strengthens your toe muscles and improves their flexibility.
By doing this exercise regularly, you can relieve hammer toe pain and keep your feet healthy.
Marble pickup
Marble pickup for dexterity
Spread 20 marbles on the floor around a bowl.
Using only your toes, pick up one marble at a time and drop it into the bowl.
Do this with one foot at a time, until all marbles are picked up.
This exercise will significantly improve your toes' mobility and strength.
Sand walks
Walking barefoot on sand
Walking barefoot on sand is a great natural exercise for building strength in your feet and toes, thanks to the resistance provided by the sand.
If you have access to a sandy area such as a beach or sandbox, even a 15-minute walk can be beneficial.
The uneven surface of the sand challenges your feet to constantly adjust, enhancing foot health.
Windshield wipers
Windshield wipers for toe mobility
Sit down with your legs extended in front of you and spread apart slightly wider than shoulder-width.
Keeping your heels planted firmly on the ground, rotate just your toes side-to-side like windshield wipers on a car.
Do three sets of 15 rotations every day to improve mobility in both directions.