Enhancing homemade cleaning wipes with oregano oil

By Simran Jeet 01:17 pm Dec 06, 202401:17 pm

What's the story The pursuit of greener and more efficient cleaning options has led many to harness the power of essential oils, specifically oregano oil, in homemade cleaning wipes. Boasting potent antibacterial and antiviral properties, oregano oil supercharges your DIY wipes' cleaning capabilities. So, how do you safely and effectively use oregano oil in your homemade cleaning arsenal? This article provides a deep dive.

Antibacterial

The power of oregano oil

Oregano oil, thanks to its high concentration of carvacrol and thymol, packs a powerful antibacterial punch. These compounds have been shown to kill off nasty bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella. By adding just a few drops of oregano oil to your homemade cleaning solution, you're supercharging its germ-fighting capabilities. This is why it is a secret ingredient in DIY cleaning wipes for a germ-free home.

Dilution

Safe usage guidelines

Essential oils are extremely potent and should be diluted appropriately to avoid harm. For DIY cleaning wipes, you should aim for a 1% dilution of oregano oil in your solution. This translates to roughly six drops of oregano oil per ounce (30ml) of your chosen liquid base (water or vinegar). This concentration will be sufficient for cleaning while reducing the potential for skin irritation.

Recipe

DIY cleaning wipes recipe

Creating your own disinfecting wipes is simple and cost-effective. All you require is a roll of high-quality paper towels, two cups of water or distilled vinegar, one teaspoon of liquid dish soap, and 12-24 drops of oregano oil for added potency. Combine the liquids, pour over the paper towels in a sealed container, and allow for full absorption before use.

Preservation

Maximizing shelf life

To keep your homemade wipes potent, store them in a cool, dark place, away from sunlight. Add a few drops of vitamin E to the mixture before soaking the wipes. Vitamin E is an antioxidant that prolongs the shelf life by stopping the natural ingredients from oxidizing. Always tightly seal the container after use. This retains the wipes' moisture, ensuring they're always ready to tackle your next cleaning task.