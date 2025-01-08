What's the story

Making your own fabric deodorizer at home is an easy and affordable way to keep your clothes and linens smelling fresh.

And, by adding lavandin oil, a relative of lavender with a more pungent, camphorous aroma, you can increase the antimicrobial power of your spray while benefiting from its calming scent.

Read on to learn how to supercharge your fabric spray with the power and fragrance of lavandin oil.