Boost your metabolic efficiency with these five exercises
What's the story
Cardiovascular exercises are key to strengthening your heart, ramping up your metabolism, and helping you keep those extra kilos at bay.
By including a mix of cardio exercises in your routine, you can train your metabolism to work more efficiently, optimizing energy use and fat burn.
Read on to discover five super-effective cardiovascular exercises that are anything but boring. There's something for every fitness level and taste.
HIIT
High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)
High-intensity interval training alternates short, intense bursts of exercise with rest periods or lower-intensity exercise.
A standard session is only 20 to 30 minutes but can torch calories both during and after the workout due to the afterburn effect.
HIIT can be incorporated into various forms of exercise, such as running, biking, and rowing.
Steady-state
Steady-state cardio
Steady-state cardio is when you keep the same speed and effort level for a long time, usually 30 minutes to an hour.
This includes stuff like going for a jog, swim, or bike ride where you're keeping a pretty even pace the whole time.
It's great for building endurance and can be easier for beginners.
Pedal power
Cycling
Cycling is a low-impact exercise that greatly improves cardiovascular fitness and strengthens the muscles in your legs and lower body.
Both outdoor biking and indoor stationary cycling offer adjustable intensity to accommodate fitness levels from beginner to advanced.
You can opt for cycling classes or enjoy solo rides for this cardio workout.
Skipping ahead
Jump rope
Jumping rope is a cheap and super effective cardio exercise that enhances coordination, agility, footwork, speed, and endurance.
All you need is some space and a rope.
You can start with just five minutes a day and build up your stamina over time, it's a great way to burn those calories.
Row your boat
Rowing
Rowing is a fantastic full-body exercise that strengthens your heart (it's a great cardio workout) and builds muscle in your arms, legs, back, and core.
You can adjust the resistance on a rowing machine to suit your fitness level.
A rowing workout can be as short or as long as you want, but most people aim for 20 minutes to an hour, depending on how hard they're working.