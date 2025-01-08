Enhancing natural wood furniture polish with beeswax and olive oil
Natural wood furniture brings a touch of warmth and character to your home like nothing else. But keeping it looking its best means showing it some regular TLC.
A homemade beeswax and olive oil polish does double duty: it feeds the wood while also leaving behind a protective barrier against dust and moisture.
Read on to learn how to whip up and apply this eco-friendly wonder!
Recipe
The perfect blend for your furniture
To make the perfect beeswax and olive oil blend for your furniture, use a ratio of one part beeswax to three parts olive oil.
Simply melt 30 grams of beeswax in a double boiler, then slowly add 90 milliliters of olive oil, stirring until everything is blended.
Keep this mixture in a glass jar, and you'll have a natural secret weapon for bringing out the beauty in your wood furniture.
Applying
Application techniques matter
Apply the polish with a soft cloth or brush, working in small sections using circular motions to ensure an even application.
Allow it to dry for 15 minutes, then buff it with a clean cloth.
This technique maximizes shine and allows the polish to penetrate deeply, providing long-lasting protection to the wood.
Maintenance
Frequency is key for lasting shine
Regular application is key to keeping your natural wood furniture's shine.
Based on usage and exposure to sunlight and air, reapplying this homemade polish every two to three months will ensure your furniture stays looking great.
Wood reacts differently to seasonal changes, so adjusting your polishing routine as needed will help maintain its beauty over time.
Troubleshooting
Addressing common concerns
Worrying about a sticky feel or uneven shine after using this polish?
Stickiness is typically due to leftover wax; a good buff with some elbow grease will fix it.
For uneven shine, make sure to apply a consistent layer of polish across the entire piece of furniture during the initial application. This will prevent uneven or patchy areas from appearing once the polish dries.