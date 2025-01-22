Reduce eye strain with these 5 simple exercises
What's the story
Keeping your eyes healthy is essential for your well-being, and there are exercises you can do to strengthen your eyes, including the sclera.
The sclera, or the white of the eye, provides strength and protection to the eyeball.
This article shares five easy exercises that can help strengthen your sclera and reduce eye strain.
Blinking
Blinking for moisture and rest
Blinking naturally lubricates the eyes and removes any dust particles.
However, when we concentrate on screens or books, we tend to blink less often, which can lead to dryness and discomfort.
To counteract this, make it a point to blink consciously every 20 minutes. Simply close your eyes gently for a count of two, then open them again.
This quick exercise rehydrates the eyes and reduces strain.
Focus shift
Focusing near and far
This exercise enhances flexibility in focusing by alternating between close and distant objects.
Hold a finger a few inches from your face.
Concentrate on your finger for three seconds, then shift your focus to an object at least 20 feet away for another three seconds.
Repeating this five times will help improve both near and far focusing capabilities.
Eye movement
The figure eight trick
Enhancing eye movement control can help minimize eye strain during everyday tasks.
Visualize a large figure eight lying on its side approximately 10 feet in front of you.
Slowly trace its shape with your eyes without moving your head.
Do this exercise for two minutes in one direction, then reverse and go the other way.
Palming
Palming for relaxation
Palming is a wonderful way to give your eyes a break after a long day of work.
Simply rub your hands together to generate some heat, then gently place your warm palms over your closed eyelids without applying any pressure.
The warmth from your hands relaxes the muscles around your eyes, and the darkness helps trigger relaxation responses within the eye itself.
Zooming
Zooming in on objects
This exercise strengthens focusing skills essential for eye health.
Sit comfortably and extend an arm with a pen held vertically at arm's length, barely in focus.
Slowly pull it toward your nose until it's about six inches away, keeping it in focus. Then, gradually push it back out.
Do this 10 times per session to gradually improve your vision over time.