Enhancing upper arm circumference with five exercises
What's the story
Many fitness enthusiasts strive to build upper arm strength and size.
This article provides a list of five highly effective exercises that specifically target the biceps and triceps, which are the major muscles located in the upper arms.
By incorporating these exercises into your routine, you'll see significant improvements in muscle tone, strength, and an increase in arm size.
Bicep curls
Bicep curls for stronger arms
Bicep curls are crucial for building arm strength and size.
Hold dumbbells or a barbell, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.
Your palms should be facing forward, now curl the weights in the direction of your shoulders. Next, bring them down slowly.
If you are a beginner, do eight to 10 reps and two to three sets of them.
Tricep dips
Tricep dips for defined arms
Tricep dips are great for isolating the triceps at the back of the upper arms.
You can do them on parallel bars or even a sturdy chair.
Hold onto the bars or chair edge, straighten your legs, and lower your body by bending your elbows until they're at about a 90-degree angle.
Push yourself back up to the starting position.
Do two to three sets of eight to 10 reps.
Hammer curls
Hammer curls for full arm development
Hammer curls are performed like bicep curls, except you hold the dumbbells with your palms facing each other during the entire exercise.
This exercise engages both the biceps and forearm muscles, adding thickness and strength to your arms.
You should do hammer curls with the same number of sets and reps as regular bicep curls for balanced growth.
Overhead extensions
Overhead tricep extensions for arm mass
Overhead tricep extensions are great for building size in your triceps.
To perform, stand with feet shoulder-width apart and hold a dumbbell with both hands overhead.
With your upper arms stationary, bend at the elbows to lower the dumbbell behind your head before extending back up.
Two to three sets of eight to 12 reps are sufficient to target this muscle group effectively.
Push-ups
Push-ups: The all-rounder exercise
Push-ups aren't just fantastic for your chest, but they also work your biceps and triceps really well if done right.
This makes them a great all-around exercise for improving upper arm size and overall upper body strength.
If you're a beginner, try starting with two sets of 10 push-ups and adjust based on your fitness level.