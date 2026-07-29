Crispy banana blossom fritters: A must-try monsoon snack
What's the story
Crispy banana blossom fritters are a delightful snack that can brighten up any monsoon evening. The fritters are made using banana blossoms, a staple in many tropical regions, and are loved for their unique texture and flavor. These fritters are easy to prepare and make for a perfect accompaniment to a hot cup of tea or coffee. Here's how you can make this traditional snack at home.
#1
Selecting fresh banana blossoms
Choosing fresh banana blossoms is the key to making delicious fritters.
Look for blossoms that are firm and free from blemishes or discoloration.
Fresh blossoms should have a vibrant color and a pleasant aroma.
If possible, choose those that are still tightly closed, as they tend to retain moisture better during cooking.
#2
Preparing the batter
The batter is the key to crispy fritters.
Start with gram flour (besan) as the base. Add spices like turmeric, red chili powder, and salt to taste.
Add water gradually until you get a smooth, thick consistency.
The batter should coat the back of a spoon without dripping too quickly.
#3
Frying techniques for crispiness
For perfectly crispy fritters, heat oil in a deep pan over medium flame. Test the oil by dropping a small amount of batter into it; if it sizzles immediately, the oil is ready.
Carefully drop spoonfuls of the batter-coated blossoms into the hot oil, ensuring not to overcrowd the pan.
Fry in batches if necessary, turning occasionally until golden brown on all sides.
Tip 1
Serving suggestions
Serve these fritters hot with mint chutney or tamarind sauce for an added burst of flavor.
You can also sprinkle some chaat masala on top before serving for an extra zing.
Pair them with sliced onions or cucumber slices on the side for added freshness.