Gram flour pancakes: A savory breakfast idea
What's the story
Ajwain-infused gram flour pancakes make for a delicious and healthy breakfast option during the rainy season. These pancakes are not only easy to prepare but also loaded with the goodness of gram flour and ajwain, which are known for their digestive properties. The combination of these ingredients makes for a tasty meal that can be relished by everyone. Here's how you can make these pancakes.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for preparation
To prepare ajwain-infused gram flour pancakes, you need gram flour, ajwain seeds, water, salt, and oil. These basic ingredients are easily available in most kitchens. The gram flour acts as the base of the pancake, while ajwain gives it a distinctive flavor and aroma. Salt is added to enhance taste, and oil is used for cooking the pancakes to a crisp texture.
Preparation
Step-by-step preparation guide
Start by mixing gram flour with water to make a smooth batter. Add crushed ajwain seeds, and salt to the mixture. Heat a non-stick pan, and grease it lightly with oil. Pour a ladleful of batter on the pan, and spread it evenly in a circular motion. Cook until both sides turn golden brown, flipping once in between.
Tips
Tips for perfect pancakes
For perfect pancakes, ensure your batter is neither too thick nor too runny; it should be just right to spread easily on the pan. Adjust the quantity of ajwain according to your taste preference; however, do not overdo it, as its strong flavor could overpower other ingredients. Keep the flame medium-high so that each pancake cooks evenly without burning.
Serving
Serving suggestions
These ajwain-infused gram flour pancakes can be served hot with chutney or yogurt on the side for added flavor contrast. You could also serve them with fresh fruits or honey if you prefer something sweet with your meal. This makes them versatile enough to suit different palates while still being nutritious and filling at breakfast time during monsoons.