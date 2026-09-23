Meet chin chin, a crunchy West African snack
What's the story
Chin chin is a popular West African snack that is crunchy and sweet. It goes well with tea, making a delightful combination for any time of the day. Making chin chin at home can be fun and rewarding. With a few simple ingredients and steps, you can enjoy this tasty treat fresh from your kitchen. Here are some tips to make the perfect chin chin to enjoy with your favorite tea.
Ingredients
Choosing the right ingredients
Selecting quality ingredients is crucial for making delicious chin chin.
You will need all-purpose flour, sugar, milk or water, baking powder, and a pinch of salt.
Some people also add nutmeg or vanilla extract for flavor.
Using fresh ingredients will enhance the taste and texture of your chin chin.
Make sure to measure accurately to get the right consistency in your dough.
Dough preparation
Preparing the dough
To prepare the dough, mix flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a bowl.
Gradually add milk or water until you get a firm, but pliable, dough.
Knead it well on a floured surface until smooth.
This step is important as it affects how crispy your chin chin will be after frying.
Cutting & frying
Cutting and frying techniques
Once your dough is ready, roll it out into thin sheets, and cut them into small squares or strips as per your preference.
Heat oil in a deep pan over medium heat; make sure it is hot enough by dropping in a small piece of dough—if it bubbles up immediately, it is ready.
Fry the pieces in batches until golden brown; do not overcrowd the pan.
Storage tips
Storing your chin chin
After frying, drain excess oil by placing them on paper towels.
Store cooled chin chin in an airtight container to keep them crunchy for days.
If stored properly, they can last up to two weeks without losing their texture or taste.