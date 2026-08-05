Craving a quick snack? Try jaggery popcorn
What's the story
Monsoon brings a certain charm, doesn't it? The cool breeze, the smell of wet earth, and the joy of staying indoors with a warm snack. One such snack that can make your monsoon days even better is jaggery popcorn. Not only is it easy to make, but it also gives you the perfect combination of sweet and crunchy. Here's how you can enjoy this delightful treat during monsoon.
Tip 1
Choosing quality ingredients
Selecting high-quality ingredients is key to making delicious jaggery popcorn.
Go for fresh corn kernels and pure jaggery without any additives.
The quality of these ingredients directly impacts the taste and texture of your snack.
Fresh corn kernels pop better and give you a fluffier popcorn, while pure jaggery gives you a rich sweetness that complements the crunchiness.
Tip 2
Perfect popping technique
The secret to perfect popcorn is in the popping technique.
Heat oil in a pan over medium flame and add a few test kernels first.
Once they pop, add the rest of the kernels and cover the pan loosely to allow steam to escape.
This prevents sogginess and ensures each kernel pops perfectly.
Tip 3
Preparing jaggery syrup
To prepare jaggery syrup, melt jaggery with a little water on low flame until it becomes syrupy. Keep stirring continuously to avoid burning.
The right consistency is when it coats the back of a spoon, without being too thick or too runny.
This syrup will coat your popped corn evenly, giving it sweetness without overpowering its natural flavor.
Tip 4
Coating popcorn evenly
Once your jaggery syrup is ready, pour it over your popped corn in a large bowl or pan.
Gently mix using a spatula or spoon so that every piece of popcorn gets coated evenly with the syrup, without breaking apart or becoming sticky clumps.
Let it cool slightly before serving, as this helps in setting the coating nicely on each piece.
Tip 5
Storing homemade jaggery popcorn
To store homemade jaggery popcorn, ensure it's completely cooled before placing it in an airtight container.
This way, it stays fresh for days, making it perfect for snacking on rainy afternoons, or sharing with friends during monsoon gatherings.