How to make these crispy corn fritters
What's the story
Spicy corn fritters are a popular snack during the monsoon season, providing warmth and comfort on rainy days. These fritters are made from fresh corn kernels, mixed with spices, and fried until crispy. They can be enjoyed as a tea-time snack or served at gatherings with friends and family. The combination of spicy flavors and crunchy texture makes them an irresistible treat for many.
#1
Ingredients for perfect fritters
To prepare delicious spicy corn fritters, you need fresh corn kernels, gram flour, rice flour, green chilies, cumin seeds, turmeric powder, red chili powder, salt, and oil for frying.
The combination of these ingredients gives the fritters their distinctive taste and texture.
Freshness of the corn is key to getting the best flavor in every bite.
#2
Preparation steps explained
Start by grinding the fresh corn kernels into a coarse paste.
In a mixing bowl, combine the ground corn with gram flour and rice flour to give it structure.
Add finely chopped green chilies according to your spice preference. Mix in cumin seeds, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt to taste.
Heat oil in a pan over medium flame; shape small portions of the mixture into patties or balls, and fry until golden brown.
#3
Serving suggestions for maximum enjoyment
Serve these spicy corn fritters hot with tangy tamarind chutney or mint chutney for added flavor contrast.
You can also pair them with sliced onions or lemon wedges to enhance their taste further.
For an extra crunchiness experience, consider sprinkling chaat masala over them just before serving.
Tip 1
Tips for making perfect fritters every time
To ensure your fritters turn out crispy every time, make sure not to add too much water while mixing the batter.
The right consistency should be thick enough to hold shape, but not too dry that it crumbles while frying.
Also, maintain an even temperature while frying by adjusting heat as needed so they cook evenly without burning on the outside before cooking through inside.