Have you tried these rice cake recipes yet?
What's the story
Monsoon in India is a season of romance and nostalgia. The rain-soaked earth, the cool breeze, and the aroma of wet soil make it the perfect time to enjoy some delicious rice cakes. These traditional snacks are easy to prepare and can be enjoyed with a hot cup of tea or coffee. Here are five rice cake recipes that are perfect for monsoon mornings.
Dish 1
Steamed rice cake delight
Steamed rice cakes are a staple in many Indian households during the monsoon.
Made with rice flour, coconut, and jaggery, these cakes are steamed to perfection.
They have a soft texture and a sweet taste that goes well with the rain.
You can serve them with grated coconut or sesame seeds for added flavor.
Dish 2
Spicy rice cake bites
For those who love spicy food, these rice cake bites are just perfect.
Made with rice flour, green chilies, ginger, and mustard seeds, these cakes are seasoned to perfection.
They are shallow fried until golden brown and crispy on the outside.
These spicy bites are perfect for those who love bold flavors and want something savory during the rainy season.
Dish 3
Sweet coconut rice cakes
Sweet coconut rice cakes are a delightful treat for monsoon mornings.
Made with glutinous rice flour, grated coconut, and sugar, these cakes are shaped into small rounds and steamed until soft.
The natural sweetness of coconut makes them an irresistible snack option when paired with a hot beverage.
Dish 4
Savory lentil-infused rice cakes
Lentil-infused rice cakes add a nutritious twist to traditional recipes.
By mixing lentil flour with regular rice flour, and adding spices like cumin and coriander powder, these savory treats are prepared.
They are fried to a crisp and golden brown, making them a delightful snack option for those looking for something different.
Dish 5
Herb-infused aromatic rice cakes
Herb-infused aromatic rice cakes are a fragrant option for monsoon mornings.
By adding herbs like mint or coriander to the batter, you can prepare these fragrant snacks.
The herbs lend an aromatic touch that elevates the simple ingredients into something special, making them a perfect companion for the rainy season.