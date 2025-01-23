Elevate your recipes with sea buckthorn
What's the story
Sea buckthorn is a bright, nutrient-packed fruit with a tangy and slightly sour taste.
This "liquid sunshine" can be used in various recipes, providing a vitamin C, antioxidant, and essential fatty acid boost.
Whether it's in smoothies or sauces, sea buckthorn adds a layer of flavor and health to your dishes.
Smoothie
Boost your breakfast smoothie
Add a boost of sea buckthorn to your morning routine by blending it into a delicious smoothie.
Simply combine two tablespoons of sea buckthorn puree with ripe bananas, juicy oranges, and a splash of almond milk for a refreshing start to your day.
This tasty combo isn't just a flavor sensation - you'll also be getting over 60% of your daily vitamin C needs.
Dressing
Create a tangy salad dressing
Take your salads to the next level with a homemade sea buckthorn vinaigrette.
Simply whisk together three tablespoons of sea buckthorn juice along with olive oil, honey, and apple cider vinegar to create a tangy dressing.
It goes perfectly with leafy greens and roasted veggies.
This dressing not only adds a unique twist to any salad, but it also enhances the nutritional value of your meal.
Baking
Enhance your baking projects
Dried sea buckthorn berries can be ground into a fine powder and used as a nutrient-dense addition to baked goods.
Just add a tablespoon of sea buckthorn powder to your muffin or pancake batter for a delicious, antioxidant-rich treat.
The powder adds a hint of citrus flavor that pairs perfectly with sweet recipes.
Sauces
Craft vibrant sauces and glazes
Try using sea buckthorn in a new way by making a vibrant glaze or sauce for your savory dishes.
Just cook sea buckthorn berries with sugar and water until thickened, and you'll have a beautiful glaze to drizzle over roasted veggies or tofu dishes.
The bright orange color is sure to impress, and the tart flavor is a great contrast to richer foods.
Tea
Refreshing sea buckthorn tea
For a refreshing and healthy drink, try brewing sea buckthorn tea.
Simply steep dried berries or leaves in hot water for five minutes, then strain.
Add honey for a touch of sweetness, or drink it plain for a robust, earthy flavor packed with vitamins.
Perfect for detox after meals or to calm your senses before bed.