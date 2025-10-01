Escape the crowds: 5 peaceful gardens in India

India's urban centers are known for their hustle and bustle, but they also have hidden gems in the form of peaceful gardens. These gardens provide an oasis of calm, away from the noise and chaos of city life. Be it the lush greenery or the quiet corners, these spaces are perfect for those looking to unwind or connect with nature. Here are five such gardens that promise tranquility in India's busy cities.

#1 Lalbagh Botanical Garden: A green haven Located in Bangalore, Lalbagh Botanical Garden is famous for its vast collection of plants and flowers. Spread over 240 acres, it features a glass house modeled on London's Crystal Palace. The garden hosts regular flower shows, which attract visitors from all over. Its serene lakeside walks and well-maintained paths make it a perfect retreat for morning walkers and nature lovers alike.

#2 Hanging Gardens: A Mumbai landmark Perched on the Malabar Hill in Mumbai, Hanging Gardens provide stunning views of the Arabian Sea and the city skyline. The terraced gardens are famous for their topiary art and well-maintained flowerbeds. Opened in 1881, this place is ideal for evening strolls when the sun sets over the horizon. Its quiet environment makes it a favorite among locals seeking some peace in the crowded city.

#3 Shalimar Bagh: Mughal elegance in Srinagar Shalimar Bagh in Srinagar is a classic example of Mughal architecture set amid beautiful gardens. Built by Emperor Jahangir for his wife Nur Jahan, this garden has cascading fountains and reflecting pools that add to its beauty. The tulip festival held here every spring draws tourists from all over the world, making it a must-visit for those looking for peace amid natural beauty.

#4 Cubbon Park: Bangalore's lung space Another green escape in Bangalore, Cubbon Park is a sprawling 300-acre parkland dotted with indigenous trees and flowering plants. Designed by British architect Lord Cubbon in 1864, it serves as Bangalore's lung space. With walking paths winding through dense foliage, this park is an ideal spot for joggers or anyone looking to escape urban life without leaving town limits.