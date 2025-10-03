Escape to Himachal: 5 mountain villages you'll love

Himachal Pradesh , a northern Indian state, is famous for its scenic beauty and peaceful mountain villages. These villages provide a peek into the traditional Himalayan lifestyle, making them perfect for those looking for an offbeat getaway. From stunning landscapes to rich cultural experiences, these hidden gems are perfect for travelers looking to escape the crowd. Here are five such villages that promise an unforgettable journey.

#1 Kalpa: A picturesque retreat Kalpa is famous for its apple orchards and stunning views of the Kinnaur Kailash range. The village has a peaceful atmosphere, making it ideal for nature lovers. You can explore local temples and enjoy trekking trails that lead you through lush forests and terraced fields. The traditional wooden houses add to the charm of this picturesque retreat.

#2 Sangla: Valley of enchanting views Nestled in the Baspa Valley, Sangla is famous for its stunning landscapes and vibrant culture. The village is surrounded by high mountains and dense forests, giving a perfect backdrop for photography enthusiasts. Sangla also has a rich cultural heritage with its ancient fort and temples. Tourists can also indulge in local handicrafts or take leisurely walks along the Baspa River.

#3 Chitkul: Last inhabited village on Indo-Tibetan road Chitkul is the last inhabited village on the Indo-Tibetan road. It is famous for its breathtaking views of snow-capped peaks and green meadows. The village has a unique blend of Tibetan culture with traditional wooden houses adorning its streets. Tourists can trek to nearby glaciers or enjoy camping under the stars in this serene environment.

#4 Spiti Valley: A remote adventure hub Though Spiti Valley is a remote region, it is an adventure lover's paradise. The valley is dotted with quaint villages like Kaza, which are known for their monasteries and ancient traditions. The rugged terrain offers opportunities for trekking, mountain biking, or simply soaking in the panoramic views of barren yet beautiful landscapes.