How to add essential oils to your self-care routine
What's the story
Essential oils have been a part of wellness practices for centuries, thanks to their natural properties. These concentrated plant extracts can be used in a number of ways to enhance your health and well-being. From aromatherapy to skincare, essential oils provide a versatile range of applications that can be easily incorporated into daily routines. Here are five beginner-friendly ways to use essential oils for wellness.
Tip 1
Aromatherapy for relaxation
Aromatherapy is one of the most popular ways to use essential oils. It involves inhaling the scent of the oils through diffusers or directly from the bottle.
Lavender and chamomile are famous for their calming effects, and they can help reduce stress and promote relaxation.
Adding a few drops of these oils into a diffuser before bedtime can create a soothing environment conducive to restful sleep.
Tip 2
Skin care benefits
Essential oils can also be beneficial for skin care.
Tea tree oil is known for its antibacterial properties and is often used to combat acne.
Diluting tea tree oil with a carrier oil, like coconut or jojoba oil, before applying it on the skin can help reduce blemishes without causing irritation.
Always perform a patch test before applying any new product on your skin.
Tip 3
Enhancing mood with citrus scents
Citrus essential oils like lemon and orange are known for their uplifting properties.
These oils can help improve mood and energy levels when used in aromatherapy or added to bathwater.
A few drops of lemon or orange oil in your morning routine could give you an invigorating start to the day.
Tip 4
Supporting respiratory health
Essential oils such as eucalyptus and peppermint are commonly used to support respiratory health.
When inhaled, these oils may help clear nasal passages and ease breathing difficulties due to colds or allergies.
Adding them to steam inhalation, or using them in a diffuser during times of congestion, could provide relief.
Tip 5
DIY cleaning solutions
Essential oils make great additions to homemade cleaning solutions, thanks to their antibacterial properties.
Tea tree oil, lemon oil, and lavender oil are some of the popular choices. They not only disinfect surfaces but also leave a pleasant scent behind.
Mixing these oils with vinegar or baking soda can make effective cleaning agents for various household surfaces.