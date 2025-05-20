Every pantry should have these seeds!
If you follow a vegetarian diet, seeds are an important part of your pantry. They provide protein, healthy fats, and fiber.
They not only increase the nutritional value of meals but also add texture and flavor.
Here are some essential seeds for a balanced diet, and why they are important in vegetarian cooking.
Chia seeds
Chia seeds are famous for being rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which promote heart health.
They are also packed with fiber that improves digestion and keeps blood sugar level stable.
These tiny seeds can absorb up to 12 times their weight in water and form a gel-like consistency when soaked.
This makes them perfect for thickening smoothies or making puddings without changing the taste much.
Flaxseeds
Flaxseeds are another great source of omega-3 fatty acids and lignans, which have antioxidant properties.
Ground flaxseeds are easier to digest than whole ones and can be added to baked goods or sprinkled over cereals for an extra nutritional boost.
They also double up as a substitute in vegan baking by mixing one tablespoon of ground flaxseed with three tablespoons of water.
Pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds are loaded with magnesium, zinc, iron, and protein.
These minerals boost immunity and strengthen bones while keeping you energized throughout the day.
Roasted pumpkin seeds serve as a crunchy snack or a topping for salads and soups.
Their nutty flavor elevates the taste of both sweet and savory dishes without overpowering other flavors.
Sunflower seeds
Sunflower seeds provide vitamin E, selenium, copper, manganese, phosphorus, and healthy fats to boost skin health, among other benefits.
These include the anti-inflammatory effect due to antioxidants. The antioxidants are contained in naturally occurring compounds such as phenolic acids, flavonoids, etcetera.
Making these versatile snacks perfect additions not just to salads but also to trail mixes, granola bars, and even homemade bread recipes too!