Essential vegetables for classic Russian Olivier salad

What's the story The Olivier salad is one of Russia's most beloved dishes. A hearty medley of vegetables, potatoes, and mayonnaise, it's the ultimate comfort food. Its creaminess and rich taste make it a go-to choice for celebrations and family meals. Read on to discover the essential veggies that make an Olivier salad truly special.

Potatoes: The base of the salad

Potatoes form the heart of the Olivier salad, providing a tender counterpoint to the crunch of other vegetables. Usually, three to four medium-sized potatoes are boiled until tender but still firm, then cooled and diced. The type of potato is crucial; opt for waxy ones like Yukon Gold or Red potatoes. They hold their shape well after cooking.

Carrots: Adding color and sweetness

Carrots add a hint of sweetness and a pop of vibrant color to Olivier salad. Two medium-sized carrots are typically enough. You should boil them until they're just tender, then dice them into small pieces. Aim for pieces similar in size to your potatoes. This creates a consistent bite and a visually appealing presentation in the finished dish.

Peas: For texture and freshness

Green peas bring a pop of fresh flavor and vibrant color to the salad. You'll need approximately one cup, either fresh or frozen. If using fresh peas, ensure to boil them until they're tender before incorporating. For frozen peas, just thaw them under warm water. Their subtle sweetness beautifully balances the other flavors.

Pickles: A touch of tanginess

Pickles add a crucial tangy element that perfectly complements the creaminess of mayonnaise in Olivier salad. Usually, three to four medium pickles are chopped into small cubes, keeping them the same size as the other veggies. Dill pickles are the go-to choice for most people. They have that classic flavor that really makes the salad pop.

Tips for perfect vegetable preparation

Cutting all vegetables into evenly sized pieces is important for achieving a consistent texture throughout the salad. Vegetables should be completely cooled before combining with mayonnaise to avoid thinning it out. Seasoning vegetables with salt before adding mayonnaise can also help to draw out and amplify their flavors within the salad.