You must explore these bog boardwalks in Estonia

Estonia , with its lush bogs, has some of the most surreal landscapes. These bogs are crisscrossed by boardwalks, making them accessible for nature lovers. Walking on these pathways, you can explore the unique flora and fauna of the region. The boardwalks are not just a way to explore but also a way to preserve these delicate ecosystems. Here are five of Estonia's most fascinating bog boardwalks.

#1 Soomaa National Park's flooded forests Soomaa National Park is famous for its flooded forests, which can be explored via boardwalks during low water levels. The park features a network of trails that wind through ancient forests and peatlands. The boardwalks provide a safe passage through the wetlands, giving visitors a chance to see the diverse wildlife that inhabits the area. Soomaa is especially popular in spring when water levels rise and create a unique "fifth season."

#2 Lahemaa National Park's coastal bogs Lahemaa National Park, Estonia's first national park, is famous for its coastal bogs. The park has several boardwalks that lead through these bogs, offering stunning views of the sea and diverse plant species. The trails are well-maintained and offer information boards about the local ecosystem. Lahemaa's coastal bogs are an ideal spot for birdwatching and photography enthusiasts.

#3 Endla Nature Reserve's diverse ecosystems Endla Nature Reserve is famous for its diverse ecosystems, from wetlands to forests. The reserve has several boardwalks that lead through these habitats, making it easier to explore without disturbing nature. The boardwalks provide a glimpse into the life of various species living in this rich environment. Endla is a favorite among researchers and nature lovers alike because of its biodiversity.

#4 Matsalu National Park's birdwatching paradise Matsalu National Park is one of Europe's top birdwatching destinations, thanks to its rich wetlands and peat bogs. The park has boardwalks that lead through prime birdwatching spots, offering views of migratory birds and other wildlife in their natural habitat. Matsalu is particularly busy during migration seasons, when thousands of birds flock to the park.