Love nature? Explore these forests in Estonia

Estonia , a small country in Northern Europe, is blessed with a number of pristine forest retreats. These hidden gems are perfect for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. With their untouched beauty and tranquility, these forests offer a unique experience to nature lovers. From lush greenery to serene landscapes, Estonia's forest retreats are ideal for those seeking peace and quiet in the lap of nature.

#1 Lahemaa National Park: A nature lover's haven Lahemaa National Park is one of Estonia's largest and most visited national parks. It is famous for its diverse ecosystems, from coastal areas to bogs and forests. Visitors can hike along numerous trails, exploring the park's rich flora and fauna. The park also features several manors that give a glimpse of Estonia's history and culture. Lahemaa is perfect for those who want to experience both nature and history in one place.

#2 Soomaa National Park: The land of bogs Soomaa National Park is famous for its unique bog landscapes and seasonal floods. Dubbed "the land of bogs," this park offers an unusual ecosystem that is home to a variety of plant and animal species. Visitors can explore the park on foot or by canoe during flood seasons when the trails are submerged. Soomaa also hosts a traditional swamp marathon every spring, attracting adventurers from around the world.

#3 Oandu Forest: A tranquil escape Oandu Forest is a part of Lahemaa National Park but deserves a mention for its peaceful environment. This dense forest is dotted with centuries-old trees that provide a canopy of shade for visitors. It has several walking paths that lead through different terrains, from sandy dunes to lush woodlands. Oandu is perfect for those looking for solitude in nature without straying too far from civilization.