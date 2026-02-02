Cycle your way through Estonia's charming coastal towns

Estonia 's coastal towns are a cyclist's dream, with stunning views and peaceful roads. The Baltic Sea's coastline is dotted with towns that make for the perfect stopovers for cyclists. These towns not only provide a glimpse of Estonia's rich culture but also make for an ideal place to rest and refuel. Here are some of these charming coastal towns that make for a perfect stopover for cyclists.

Parnu Parnu: A summer capital Parnu is known as Estonia's summer capital, thanks to its beautiful beaches and lively atmosphere. The town has a number of cycling paths that allow you to explore the area at your own pace. You can either ride along the beach promenade or head inland to discover the lush parks and gardens. Parnu also hosts several events during the summer months, making it a lively stopover for cyclists.

Haapsalu Haapsalu: A historic gem Haapsalu is famous for its historic architecture and serene setting. The town has a network of cycling trails that lead through its scenic streets and along the waterfront. Cyclists can visit sites like the Haapsalu Castle or take a leisurely ride around the town's picturesque bay. The calm atmosphere makes Haapsalu an ideal place to relax and recharge before continuing your journey.

Advertisement

Kuressaare Kuressaare: Island charm Kuressaare, situated on Saaremaa Island, is famous for its well-preserved medieval castle and beautiful natural surroundings. Cyclists can explore the island's diverse landscapes, from dense forests to rocky coastlines. The town itself has dedicated bike paths that make it easy to navigate between attractions like Kuressaare Castle and local museums. The island's unique charm makes it a must-visit destination for cycling enthusiasts.

Advertisement