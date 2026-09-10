Estonia's most beautiful wetlands: A list
What's the story
Estonia is home to some of the most beautiful bogs (wetlands), and if you are a nature lover, you must explore them. These bogs are not only beautiful but also provide a unique ecosystem to explore. From tranquil walks, to stunning views, these bogs are a must-visit for anyone looking to connect with nature. Here are some of Estonia's most beautiful bogs and what makes them special.
#1
Sooma National Park's unique landscape
Soomaa National Park is famous for its five-seasonal phenomenon, including floods that turn the area into a waterway.
The park has vast bogs that are home to rare plants and animals.
Visitors can take guided tours or walk on wooden boardwalks that lead through the bogs, offering a safe way to explore the area without damaging its delicate ecosystem.
#2
Kaali Bog's mystical aura
Kaali Bog is famous for its mysterious aura, thanks to the ancient meteorite crater in the vicinity.
The bog has a network of trails that take you through different terrains, from marshes to forests.
The area is also home to diverse bird species, making it a paradise for birdwatchers.
The calmness of Kaali Bog makes it an ideal place for some quiet time in nature.
#3
Endla Nature Reserve's biodiversity
Endla Nature Reserve is known for its rich biodiversity, thanks to its diverse habitats, including forests and wetlands.
The reserve has several marked trails that give visitors an opportunity to witness various plant and animal species in their natural habitat.
Guided tours are also available for those who wish to learn more about the ecological significance of this area.
#4
Tehumardi Bog's scenic views
Tehumardi Bog offers breathtaking views with its vast open spaces dotted with colorful mosses and lichens.
The area has well-maintained paths for hikers of all levels of expertise, making it a perfect spot for family outings or solo adventures.
The observation towers in the bog provide panoramic views over the landscape, making it a perfect spot for photography enthusiasts.