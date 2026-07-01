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Ethiopia's best mountain biking trails: A list

By Simran Jeet 11:03 am Jul 01, 202611:03 am

What's the story

Ethiopia is home to some of the most breathtaking high-altitude mountain biking trails, which are a treat for adventure junkies. These trails, set in the heart of the Ethiopian Highlands, promise stunning views and a taste of the local culture. From steep ascents to thrilling descents, these routes are perfect for those looking for a challenge. Here are some of the best trails in Ethiopia.