The preparation of Ethiopian coffee is an intricate process that requires time and skill

A traditional coffee ritual from Ethiopia you should know

By Vinita Jain 09:50 pm Jun 22, 202609:50 pm

What's the story

Ethiopian coffee ceremonies are an integral part of the country's culture, reflecting its rich heritage and traditions. The ceremony is not just about drinking coffee, but a ritual that brings together family and friends. It is a symbol of hospitality and respect, where the preparation and serving of coffee are done with great care. This article delves into the significance of Ethiopian coffee ceremonies, giving insights into their cultural importance.