Etiquette for using public observatory decks

By Anujj Trehaan 02:08 pm Jan 03, 202502:08 pm

What's the story Public observatory decks are your gateway to the stars and the mysteries they hold. Telescopes await eager eyes of all ages, ready to unveil the universe's wonders. Remember, though, observing celestial bodies demands patience, silence, and respect for the equipment and your fellow stargazers. So, here are some crucial etiquette tips for your next visit to a public observatory deck.

Queue etiquette

Wait your turn patiently

At public observatory decks, there's often a queue to access the telescopes, particularly on clear evenings or when special astronomical phenomena are occurring. You should exhibit patience and not shove past people or grumble about the wait time. After all, everyone wants to witness the same cosmic ballet, and a bit of starry-eyed courtesy goes a long way in creating a harmonious atmosphere for everyone.

Telescope use

Handle equipment with care

The telescopes and other astronomical instruments at public observatories are sensitive and often very costly. Respect the equipment: When you get the opportunity to use a telescope, treat it with care. Refrain from touching the glass parts or attempting adjustments unless directed by an attendant or given explicit permission. If you're uncertain about the proper use, always seek assistance instead of potentially causing harm.

Noise control

Keep conversations low

Observatories are meant to be serene spaces for stargazing and contemplation. Loud chatter disrupts the peaceful atmosphere and can be annoying for others. Please be mindful to speak softly when sharing your excitement with friends or seeking guidance from our staff. This small act of consideration ensures everyone can fully immerse themselves in the wonders of the cosmos without disturbance.

Light discipline

Limit light pollution

Light pollution drastically reduces the visibility of celestial objects through telescopes. To reduce light pollution on the observatory deck, visitors are requested to switch off their torches and mobile phones or put them on night mode when needed. Some places also offer red cellophane covers for your torches. The reason is red light is less intrusive than white light in the dark, allowing everyone to enjoy stargazing more.

Sharing space

Respect others' experience

Public observatory decks are not the place to hog the view, especially during high-demand astronomical events like meteor showers or eclipses. Don't be that person who hogs the telescope or claims a prime viewing spot as their personal kingdom. Once you've had your turn, make like a shooting star and gracefully vacate the space so others can share in the cosmic awe.