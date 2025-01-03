Summarize Simplifying... In short A team of over 100 scientists, students, and volunteers have unearthed a massive dinosaur trackway in Britain, dating back 166 million years.

The site, which is linked to a 1997 discovery, showcases the interactions of dinosaurs like the cetiosaurus and megalosaurus, offering unique insights into their behavior and habitats.

The preservation of these footprints, possibly due to a storm, provides a rare glimpse into the prehistoric world beyond what fossils can reveal.

Massive 166-million-year-old dinosaur tracks discovered in Britain

By Simran Jeet 02:06 pm Jan 03, 202502:06 pm

What's the story A major paleontological discovery has been made at Dewars Farm Quarry in Oxfordshire, where the largest dinosaur trackway ever found in Britain has been unearthed. Dating back nearly 166 million years, the trackway was discovered by quarry worker Gary Johnson while clearing clay with a digger. Initially mistaking the footprints for ground abnormalities, Johnson soon realized their historical significance.

Fossil evidence

Two dinosaur species identified from 200 large footprints

The site features some 200 massive footprints, which are thought to have been left behind by two species of dinosaurs: the herbivorous cetiosaurus and the carnivorous megalosaurus. So far, five distinct trackways, measuring up to 150 meters in length, have been discovered. Experts from the universities of Oxford and Birmingham believe these trackways could go even further as only a section of the quarry has been dug.

Detailed analysis

Excavation reveals 'impressive' scale and size of site

Prof Kirsty Edgar from the University of Birmingham described the site as one of the most impressive she has seen in terms of scale and size. The excavation involved over 100 scientists, students, and volunteers who created plaster casts of the prints and recorded 20,000 photographs. Detailed 3D models were also built using aerial drones to further study this remarkable discovery.

Historical connection

Trackways connect to previous findings, show dinosaur interactions

The discovery connects to previous findings from 1997 when over 40 sets of footprints were uncovered through limestone quarrying in the region. Notably, one part demonstrates where a cetiosaurus and megalosaurus crossed paths, with overlapping footprints. Dr Duncan Murdock from the University of Oxford said he was excited to trace individual dinosaur movements through these prints.

Paleontological significance

Unique insights into dinosaur lives through footprints

Dr. Emma Nicholls, a vertebrate paleontologist at the University of Oxford Museum of Natural History, highlighted the distinctive tridactyl print of the Megalosaurus, likening it to "a caricature of a dinosaur footprint." Prof. Richard Butler, a palaeobiologist at the University of Birmingham, emphasized that footprints offer rare insights into dinosaur behavior and habitats, beyond what bones reveal. The preservation of these trackways remains uncertain, though a storm may have buried the prints in sediment, safeguarding them for millions of years.