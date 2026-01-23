Explore Europe's picturesque straw-roofed villages
What's the story
Europe is dotted with some of the most beautiful villages, famous for their unique straw-roofed cottages. These villages give a glimpse of the continent's rich architectural history and cultural diversity. The straw roofs, which are eco-friendly and provide insulation, add to the charm and character of these places. Here are some of the most picturesque European villages with iconic straw-roofed cottages, and what makes them special.
#1
Gimmelwald's alpine charm
Nestled in Switzerland's Bernese Alps, Gimmelwald is a postcard-perfect village with stunning views and traditional Swiss architecture. The village is famous for its well-preserved chalets with straw roofs that blend perfectly into the surrounding landscape. Visitors can enjoy hiking trails and panoramic views of the Alps while soaking in the peaceful atmosphere of this remote village.
#2
Hallstatt's lakeside beauty
Hallstatt in Austria is famous for its beautiful lakeside setting and historic salt production. The village has a number of charming cottages with straw roofs, which have been a part of its architecture for centuries. Tourists can explore narrow streets lined with shops and cafes, or take a boat ride on Lake Hallstatt to enjoy stunning views of this UNESCO World Heritage Site.
#3
Bibury's Cotswold appeal
Bibury, one of England's most beautiful villages, is located in the Cotswolds. It features Arlington Row, a row of weavers' cottages from the 14th century. These cottages have been preserved with their iconic straw roofs, adding to the village's rustic charm. Bibury is a popular destination for those who want to explore the beauty of the English countryside.
#4
Albarracin's medieval magic
Tucked away in Spain's Teruel province, Albarracin is famous for its medieval architecture and stunning pink-hued buildings. The village features cobblestone streets and narrow alleys, lined with traditional Spanish homes with thatched roofs. Albarracin's rich history and cultural heritage make it an interesting place for history buffs and architecture lovers alike.
#5
Reine's Arctic allure
Reine, a fishing village in Norway's Lofoten Islands, is famous for its stunning natural beauty and traditional rorbu (fishermen's cabins) with straw roofs. These roofs are not just beautiful but also practical, providing insulation against the harsh Arctic climate. Reine is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts, offering hiking, fishing, and kayaking opportunities, all while enjoying breathtaking views of the surrounding fjords and mountains.