Explore Europe's picturesque straw-roofed villages

Europe is dotted with some of the most beautiful villages, famous for their unique straw-roofed cottages. These villages give a glimpse of the continent's rich architectural history and cultural diversity. The straw roofs, which are eco-friendly and provide insulation, add to the charm and character of these places. Here are some of the most picturesque European villages with iconic straw-roofed cottages, and what makes them special.

#1 Gimmelwald's alpine charm Nestled in Switzerland's Bernese Alps, Gimmelwald is a postcard-perfect village with stunning views and traditional Swiss architecture. The village is famous for its well-preserved chalets with straw roofs that blend perfectly into the surrounding landscape. Visitors can enjoy hiking trails and panoramic views of the Alps while soaking in the peaceful atmosphere of this remote village.

#2 Hallstatt's lakeside beauty Hallstatt in Austria is famous for its beautiful lakeside setting and historic salt production. The village has a number of charming cottages with straw roofs, which have been a part of its architecture for centuries. Tourists can explore narrow streets lined with shops and cafes, or take a boat ride on Lake Hallstatt to enjoy stunning views of this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

#3 Bibury's Cotswold appeal Bibury, one of England's most beautiful villages, is located in the Cotswolds. It features Arlington Row, a row of weavers' cottages from the 14th century. These cottages have been preserved with their iconic straw roofs, adding to the village's rustic charm. Bibury is a popular destination for those who want to explore the beauty of the English countryside.

#4 Albarracin's medieval magic Tucked away in Spain's Teruel province, Albarracin is famous for its medieval architecture and stunning pink-hued buildings. The village features cobblestone streets and narrow alleys, lined with traditional Spanish homes with thatched roofs. Albarracin's rich history and cultural heritage make it an interesting place for history buffs and architecture lovers alike.