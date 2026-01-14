From pools to lagoons: 5 swimming complexes in Europe

Europe is home to some of the most stunning swimming complexes, which are perfect for those who love swimming. These complexes offer a unique combination of architecture, facilities, and natural beauty. From indoor pools to outdoor lagoons, each complex has something unique to offer. Whether you are a professional swimmer or just someone who loves to swim, these complexes are worth exploring.

#1 The iconic Therme Erding Located in Germany, Therme Erding is one of Europe's largest thermal spas. The complex features over 25 pools with varying temperatures and sizes. Visitors can enjoy the wave pool or relax in the sauna world with more than 25 saunas. The tropical world section gives an exotic atmosphere with palm trees and sandy beaches, making it a perfect getaway for families and wellness enthusiasts alike.

#2 Badeschiff Berlin: A unique urban pool Badeschiff Berlin is a one-of-a-kind swimming complex situated in the heart of the city. This floating pool is anchored in the Spree River and offers stunning views of Berlin's skyline. The pool itself is heated, making it possible to swim all year round. The venue also hosts various events and parties, making it a popular spot for both locals and tourists looking for a unique urban swimming experience.

#3 AquaCity Poprad: Natural thermal waters AquaCity Poprad in Slovakia is famous for its natural thermal waters, which are rich in minerals. The complex has several outdoor and indoor pools, which are perfect for relaxation and recreation. Visitors can also indulge in wellness treatments or explore nearby hiking trails in the High Tatras mountains. AquaCity Poprad is ideal for those looking for a combination of adventure and relaxation.

#4 Blue Lagoon Spa: A geothermal wonder The Blue Lagoon Spa in Iceland is famous for its stunning blue waters that are rich in silica minerals, which are said to have healing properties. The geothermal spa features indoor and outdoor pools, where swimmers can soak while enjoying breathtaking views of lava fields surrounding them. With luxurious spa treatments available on-site too, this destination promises an unforgettable experience amidst nature's wonders.