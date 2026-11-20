Beyond drizzle: 5 surprising African dishes featuring honey
What's the story
African cuisine is a treasure trove of flavors and traditions, and honey is a key ingredient in many of its dishes. Not only does honey add sweetness, but it also lends depth and complexity to the flavors of the food. From savory stews to sweet desserts, African dishes with honey are a must-try for anyone wanting to explore the continent's culinary heritage. Here are five such dishes that highlight honey's versatility.
Dish 1
Honey-glazed plantains
Honey-glazed plantains are a popular dish in many African countries.
The ripe plantains are sliced and cooked in a mixture of honey and spices until caramelized.
The dish is sweet and slightly tangy, making it a perfect side or dessert option.
The combination of honey with the natural sweetness of plantains creates an irresistible flavor that pairs well with various meals.
Dish 2
Spicy honey peanut stew
Spicy honey peanut stew is a hearty dish that combines peanuts, vegetables, and spices, with a touch of honey for sweetness.
This stew is commonly eaten in West Africa and serves as a comforting meal on cooler days.
The richness of peanuts combined with the warmth from spices and subtle sweetness from honey makes it an unforgettable culinary experience.
Dish 3
Honey-infused couscous salad
Couscous salad infused with honey is a refreshing take on traditional salads.
The couscous is mixed with fresh vegetables like tomatoes and cucumbers, drizzled with olive oil, lemon juice, and just enough honey to bring out the flavors without overpowering them.
This dish is perfect as a light lunch or side dish at gatherings.
Dish 4
Sweet potato fritters with honey dip
Sweet potato fritters served with a side of honey dip make for an irresistible snack or appetizer option across Africa.
Grated sweet potatoes are mixed with flour and spices, then fried until crispy golden brown.
They are served alongside warm dipping sauce made primarily from melted butter mixed together, perfectly balanced by rich floral notes found only within pure raw African honeys themselves.
Dish 5
Almond-honey baklava bites
Almond-honey baklava bites are a delightful dessert option in North Africa.
Layers of thin pastry dough, filled with chopped almonds and sweetened with honey syrup, are baked to perfection.
These bites are often served during festive occasions, offering a perfect balance of crunchiness and sweetness, making them an ideal treat for anyone with a sweet tooth.