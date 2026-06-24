Sesame seeds are an excellent source of calcium

Make your meals healthier with these 5 seeds

By Vinita Jain 02:17 pm Jun 24, 202602:17 pm

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Adding seeds to your meals can be a cheap and healthy way to amp up their flavor and nutrition. Seeds are rich in essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. They can be easily added to various dishes without drastically changing their taste. Here are five affordable seeds that can amp up your everyday meals with their unique flavors and health benefits.