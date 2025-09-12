Evolution of tortilla: From Mesoamerica to modern cuisine

The humble tortilla, a staple in many cuisines, dates back to ancient Mesoamerica. Made from maize, its centuries-long journey has resulted in it being enjoyed across the world, in numerous avatars. Here's a look at its evolution and importance in different culinary traditions, the transformations it has undergone, and how it continues to reign in global cuisine.

#1 Origins in ancient Mesoamerica Tortillas originated from ancient Mesoamerican civilizations such as the Aztecs and Mayans. These civilizations relied on maize as a dietary staple. They developed the process of nixtamalization to improve the nutritional value of maize. The maize was soaked in an alkaline solution before grinding it into dough. The dough was then shaped into flat discs and cooked on hot surfaces, creating what we recognize as tortillas today.

#2 Transition through colonization The arrival of Spanish colonizers changed everything for tortilla production and consumption. Wheat was introduced as a new grain option alongside maize. This resulted in the creation of wheat-based tortillas, which gained popularity for their softer texture and versatility. The fusion of indigenous ingredients with European influences marked a pivotal moment in the evolution of tortillas.

#3 Global spread and adaptation As globalization took off, so did the expansion of tortillas outside of Latin America. They gained popularity in North America owing to migration trends and cultural exchanges. In the last few decades, tortillas have been incorporated into various international cuisines, as wraps/flatbreads for sandwiches or pizzas. Their versatility makes them ideal for many culinary uses across the globe.