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Ewedu soup: A classic dish using jute leaves

By Simran Jeet 02:36 pm Jul 10, 202602:36 pm

What's the story

Ewedu soup, a staple in many African cuisines, is made from jute leaves. This dish is not just delicious but also packed with nutrients that can boost your immune system. Jute leaves are rich in vitamins A and C, iron, and calcium. These nutrients play a vital role in keeping your immune system healthy. Adding ewedu soup to your diet can be an easy way to enhance your nutrition.