Nutritional yeast flakes can elevate your snacks with a cheesy flavor and health benefits.

Sprinkle it on warm popcorn, bake it with kale chips, add it to avocado toast, toss it in pasta, or mix it into a Greek yogurt dip for veggies.

These easy, tasty upgrades pack your snacks with protein and B-vitamins, making them not just delicious, but also nutritious.

Delicious ways to use nutritional yeast

Try these exciting snacks with nutritional yeast flakes

By Simran Jeet 01:51 pm Nov 01, 2024

What's the story Nutritional yeast flakes can be a secret weapon for leveling up your snack game. Packed with B-vitamins and protein, these magic flakes deliver a cheesy, nutty flavor explosion - all without the dairy. Discover five genius ways to use nutritional yeast in your favorite snack recipes. Your tastebuds (and your body) will thank you!

Cheesy popcorn delight

Popcorn gets a major flavor upgrade with nutritional yeast. Just pop your kernels in a pot or air-popper, then while they're still warm, sprinkle two tablespoons of nutritional yeast per cup of popcorn. Add a pinch of salt and give it a good shake to coat every piece with deliciousness. This is the perfect snack for movie nights or whenever you're craving something healthier than regular cheesy popcorn.

Savory kale chips

Kale chips are a super crunchy and healthy snack that you can easily prepare at home. Just wash and thoroughly dry the kale leaves, then tear them into bite-sized pieces and toss with a little olive oil. Next, generously sprinkle nutritional yeast over the kale. Bake at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes or until the chips are crispy. Enjoy this savory treat that's packed with vitamins and minerals!

Nutritious toast topping

Take your morning toast up a notch by spreading some avocado on it and then sprinkling a bit of nutritional yeast on top for an extra flavor boost and nutritional punch. The combination of creamy avocado with the nutty, cheesy taste of nutritional yeast creates a deliciously savory breakfast option that's quick and easy to prepare.

Flavorful pasta sprinkle

Nutritional yeast can turn your basic pasta into a deliciously cheesy (without the cheese) meal. Just cook your pasta of choice as directed, drain it, then while it's still warm, toss it with some olive oil, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and a couple tablespoons of nutritional yeast per serving. This easy sprinkle not only boosts your pasta's taste but also packs it with protein and B-vitamins.

Enhanced vegetable dip

Combine one cup of Greek yogurt with two tablespoons of nutritional yeast, half a teaspoon each of garlic powder and onion powder, and salt and pepper to taste to create a delicious vegetable dip. This healthy concoction is ideal for dipping carrots, celery, and bell peppers, elevating your snack time with both taste and health benefits.