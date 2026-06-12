Follow this guide

Should you work out on an empty stomach?

By Simran Jeet 02:27 pm Jun 12, 202602:27 pm

What's the story

Exercising on an empty stomach, or fasted training, is a widely discussed topic. Many believe it helps burn more fat, while others argue it hampers performance. Knowing the truth behind this practice is important for anyone looking to maximize their workouts. Here are five insights into the effects of fasted training, and how it impacts your fitness goals.