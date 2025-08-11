Must-try breakfasts from Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh , the heart of India, is home to a range of mouth-watering and unique breakfast options. The state's culinary landscape is rich with flavors and traditions that make mornings special. From spicy to sweet, these breakfast dishes give a cheerful start to the day. Exploring these local treasures can be an exciting journey for food enthusiasts looking to experience authentic regional cuisine.

Flattened rice delight Poha: A staple breakfast dish Poha (flattened rice) is a quintessential breakfast dish from Madhya Pradesh. It is usually prepared with turmeric, mustard seeds, and green chilies, resulting in a bright yellow and mildly spicy dish. Usually garnished with fresh coriander leaves and sev (crunchy chickpea noodles), poha is both light and filling. This dish is typically served with jalebi or tea for a wholesome morning meal.

Syrupy spirals Jalebi: Sweet morning treat Jalebi is a staple sweet dish that features in Madhya Pradesh breakfasts, along with poha. Deep-fried batter in the shape of spiral is soaked in sugar syrup to make jalebis, which are crispy from outside and juicy from inside. They lend a wonderful sweetness to any meal and are most loved during festivals or special occasions.

Corn delight Bhutte ka kees: Corn specialty Another unique breakfast option from Madhya Pradesh, bhutte ka kees is made using grated corn cooked with spices like cumin seeds, turmeric powder, and green chilies. This dish gets a creamy texture with the addition of milk or cream during cooking. It gives an interesting blend of flavors and highlights the region's love for corn-based dishes.