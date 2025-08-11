Must-try breakfasts from Madhya Pradesh
What's the story
Madhya Pradesh, the heart of India, is home to a range of mouth-watering and unique breakfast options. The state's culinary landscape is rich with flavors and traditions that make mornings special. From spicy to sweet, these breakfast dishes give a cheerful start to the day. Exploring these local treasures can be an exciting journey for food enthusiasts looking to experience authentic regional cuisine.
Flattened rice delight
Poha: A staple breakfast dish
Poha (flattened rice) is a quintessential breakfast dish from Madhya Pradesh. It is usually prepared with turmeric, mustard seeds, and green chilies, resulting in a bright yellow and mildly spicy dish. Usually garnished with fresh coriander leaves and sev (crunchy chickpea noodles), poha is both light and filling. This dish is typically served with jalebi or tea for a wholesome morning meal.
Syrupy spirals
Jalebi: Sweet morning treat
Jalebi is a staple sweet dish that features in Madhya Pradesh breakfasts, along with poha. Deep-fried batter in the shape of spiral is soaked in sugar syrup to make jalebis, which are crispy from outside and juicy from inside. They lend a wonderful sweetness to any meal and are most loved during festivals or special occasions.
Corn delight
Bhutte ka kees: Corn specialty
Another unique breakfast option from Madhya Pradesh, bhutte ka kees is made using grated corn cooked with spices like cumin seeds, turmeric powder, and green chilies. This dish gets a creamy texture with the addition of milk or cream during cooking. It gives an interesting blend of flavors and highlights the region's love for corn-based dishes.
Tapioca pearls
Sabudana khichdi: Fasting favorite
Sabudana khichdi mainly comprises tapioca pearls soaked overnight and sauteed with peanuts, potatoes, cumin seeds, and green chilies. Not only does this gluten-free dish provide energy without being too heavy, it also serves as an ideal everyday breakfast apart from a fasting food. It's usually garnished generously with fresh coranider leaves, adding freshness along with its nutty flavor profile.