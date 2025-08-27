Africa's most iconic train journeys: A list

Africa has some of the most spectacular train journeys in the world, which allow travelers to explore its varied landscapes and cultures in a unique way. These routes go through expansive savannahs, towering mountains, and colorful cities, giving you a taste of the continent's rich history and natural beauty. Be it a train fanatic or a seeker of new experiences, these iconic African train journeys guarantee some unforgettable moments.

#1 The Blue Train: Luxury on rails The Blue Train has become synonymous with luxurious travel in Africa. It travels between Pretoria and Cape Town in South Africa, covering some 1,600 kilometers. While witnessing some stunning views of vineyards and mountain ranges, passengers can enjoy opulent suites, gourmet dining, and personalized service. The journey usually takes around 27 hours to cover.

#2 Rovos Rail: A step back in time Rovos Rail brings a nostalgic experience of a bygone era. Famous for its vintage carriages and elegant interiors, this train traverses through Southern Africa on different routes. One of the most popular routes is Pretoria to Victoria Falls, which is covered in three days. Guests get to enjoy fine dining and excursions at select stops on the way.

#3 Shongololo Express: Adventure across borders The Shongololo Express promises an adventurous cross-border journey through Southern Africa. With itineraries as long as 15 days, one gets to explore several countries including South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Swaziland (Eswatini), Zambia, Botswana, and Lesotho. The train combines comfort with exploration as it stops at key attractions along the way.