For cycling enthusiasts: Here's your next epic ride

The Great Rift Valley in Africa is a cyclist's paradise, offering an unparalleled experience to explore the continent's natural wonders. Spanning over 6,000 kilometers, the valley cuts through several countries and offers diverse landscapes and ecosystems. Cyclists can witness everything from lush forests to arid deserts, all while enjoying breathtaking views and unique wildlife encounters. Here's a guide to exploring this iconic region on two wheels.

Route selection Choosing the right route Selecting the right route is key to a successful cycling adventure in the Rift Valley. Cyclists can pick from different trails depending on their skill level and interests. Some routes are more suited for beginners with smoother terrains, while others challenge experienced riders with steep climbs and rugged paths. Researching each trail's difficulty level and terrain type will help you pick a route that matches your capabilities.

Preparation tips Preparing for your journey Proper preparation is key to a safe and enjoyable cycling trip through the Rift Valley. Cyclists should ensure they have a reliable bike suited for long-distance rides on diverse terrains. Packing essential gear such as helmets, repair kits, water bottles, and maps is important. It's also advisable to train adequately before embarking on this journey by gradually increasing ride distances.

Weather awareness Understanding weather conditions Weather conditions in the Rift Valley can vary greatly from region to region. Cyclists should check local forecasts regularly as they plan their trips. The dry season generally offers more favorable riding conditions with less rainfall, but temperatures can be high during this time. The wet season brings cooler temperatures but also increased rainfall, which may affect trail accessibility.