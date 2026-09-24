Africa's most striking rock formations: A list

The Drakensberg Mountains in South Africa are famous for their dramatic peaks and rich biodiversity.

The range offers a plethora of hiking trails, from easy walks to challenging climbs.

Hikers can explore the Amphitheatre, a massive cliff face with stunning views.

The area is also home to ancient rock art, giving a glimpse into the lives of early inhabitants.

With its diverse landscapes, Drakensberg is a hiker's dream.