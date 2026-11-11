Serowe Plateau: A fascinating rock art site in Botswana

The petroglyphs on the Serowe Plateau date back thousands of years, making them an important part of Botswana's history.

They are believed to be created by hunter-gatherer communities who lived in the region before the advent of agriculture.

These carvings provide invaluable information about their social structures, hunting practices, and spiritual beliefs.

The historical significance is immense, as they connect modern-day Botswana to its ancient past.