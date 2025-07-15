Most breathtaking coastal cliffs in India: A list
With over 7,500km long coastline, India's diverse landscapes are a treasure trove. Among these are beautiful cliffs that offer stunning views and peaceful walks. These natural structures are not just a treat to the eyes, but also a delightful experience for nature lovers. From the jagged cliffs of Western Ghats to calm shores of East Coast, each spot has its own beauty and magic.
Varkala
Majestic cliffs of Varkala
Famous for its dramatic cliffs overlooking the Arabian Sea, Varkala in Kerala is a sight to behold. The red laterite cliffs make a striking contrast against the blue waters below. Not only can you go for leisurely walks along the cliffs, but you can also enjoy a panoramic view of the sea. The area is also known for its mineral springs and beaches.
Mahabalipuram
Serene beauty at Mahabalipuram
Famous for its rock-cut architecture and beautiful coastline, Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu is a must-visit. The cliffs in the town give a perfect spot to witness some breathtaking sunrises at the Bay of Bengal. Strolling across these ancient rocks gives a glimpse of India's opulent history, while the calm atmosphere created by soft sea breezes is bound to soothe you.
Gokarna
Picturesque views at Gokarna
Another gem on India's western coast, Gokarna in Karnataka is famous for its pristine beaches and picturesque cliffs. The Om Beach cliff walk presents tourists stunning views of crescent-shaped beaches surrounded by lush greenery on one side and azure waters on the other. This destination blends natural beauty with important cultural sites as it hosts many ancient landmarks in the vicinity.
Diu Island
Tranquil walks at Diu Island
Diu Island off Gujarat's coast makes for an idyllic retreat with its peaceful surroundings and mesmerizing cliffside trails with stunning views of the vast ocean. Famous for Portuguese colonial architecture as much as its natural beauty (say Naida Caves), the island offers plenty of chances to discover both heritage sites and pristine landscapes on your trip here, without the hurry/upheaval common at other Indian shores these days!