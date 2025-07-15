Most breathtaking coastal cliffs in India: A list 

With over 7,500km long coastline, India's diverse landscapes are a treasure trove. Among these are beautiful cliffs that offer stunning views and peaceful walks. These natural structures are not just a treat to the eyes, but also a delightful experience for nature lovers. From the jagged cliffs of Western Ghats to calm shores of East Coast, each spot has its own beauty and magic.

Varkala Majestic cliffs of Varkala Famous for its dramatic cliffs overlooking the Arabian Sea, Varkala in Kerala is a sight to behold. The red laterite cliffs make a striking contrast against the blue waters below. Not only can you go for leisurely walks along the cliffs, but you can also enjoy a panoramic view of the sea. The area is also known for its mineral springs and beaches.

Mahabalipuram Serene beauty at Mahabalipuram Famous for its rock-cut architecture and beautiful coastline, Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu is a must-visit. The cliffs in the town give a perfect spot to witness some breathtaking sunrises at the Bay of Bengal. Strolling across these ancient rocks gives a glimpse of India's opulent history, while the calm atmosphere created by soft sea breezes is bound to soothe you.

Gokarna Picturesque views at Gokarna Another gem on India's western coast, Gokarna in Karnataka is famous for its pristine beaches and picturesque cliffs. The Om Beach cliff walk presents tourists stunning views of crescent-shaped beaches surrounded by lush greenery on one side and azure waters on the other. This destination blends natural beauty with important cultural sites as it hosts many ancient landmarks in the vicinity.