A 5-day trip to Gujarat's most beautiful stepwells
What's the story
Gujarat, a western Indian state, is home to some of the most fascinating stepwell complexes. These ancient structures, which were built to store water, are a testament to the architectural brilliance and cultural heritage of the region. This five-day itinerary will take you through some of the most stunning stepwells in Gujarat, giving you an insight into their history and significance.
Day 1
Exploring Adalaj Stepwell
Adalaj Stepwell is one of the most famous stepwells in Gujarat. Located near Ahmedabad, it was built in 1499 by a queen as a tribute to her husband.
The intricate carvings on its walls are a sight to behold. You can explore three levels of this five-story well, each adorned with beautiful sculptures and motifs.
The stepwell also served as a cool retreat from the heat.
Day 2
Discovering Rani Ki Vav
Rani ki Vav in Patan is another UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for its exquisite carvings and architectural design.
Constructed in the 11th century, it was built by a queen in memory of her king.
The seven-story structure has over 500 principal sculptures depicting Hindu deities and mythological scenes.
The well's design is a perfect example of the Maru-Gurjara style.
Day 3
Visiting Uparkot Stepwell
Located within Junagadh's Uparkot Fort, Uparkot Stepwell offers a glimpse into medieval engineering marvels.
With two main levels connected by a staircase, this stepwell provides an insight into how water conservation was prioritized centuries ago.
Though not as ornate as other stepwells, Uparkot's simplicity adds to its charm amidst Junagadh's historical backdrop.
Day 4
Unveiling Sur Sagar Lake's hidden gem
Sur Sagar Lake in Vadodara conceals an amazing stepwell beneath its waters during the monsoon season, when water levels rise high enough to cover parts completely underwater.
This hidden gem can be explored once the lake recedes post-monsoon season, revealing its beautiful architecture once again.
It is a perfect time for tourists looking for offbeat experiences away from crowded tourist spots.