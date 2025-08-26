You must visit these cliffside temples in India

India's cliffside structures are an exquisite combination of architectural marvels and breathtaking natural beauty. These ancient buildings, which are mostly located on rocky outcrops, give visitors a breathtaking view of their surroundings. From intricate carvings to the stunning panoramic view, these structures are a testimony to India's rich cultural heritage and architectural brilliance. Visiting them not only offers spiritual peace but witnessing nature and human creativity coexisting beautifully.

#1 Majestic views at Ellora Caves The Ellora Caves in Maharashtra are famous for their exquisite rock-cut architecture and magnificent sculptures. Carved out of the Charanandri Hills, the caves date back to between the sixth and 10th centuries. More than 30 caves dedicated to Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism, make up the site. Visitors can witness intricate carvings, along with panoramic views of the surrounding landscape from this elevated vantage point.

#2 Awe-inspiring Kailasa Temple Among the many attractions of the Ellora complex, the Kailasa Temple stands out for its monolithic structure carved from a single rock. Dedicated to a deity, the temple is a marvel of craftsmanship with its intricately carved sculptures and towering pillars. Located on a cliff, the temple offers visitors the stunning view of the temple itself and the natural beauty around it.

#3 Bhaja Caves' scenic beauty Apart from historical significance, the Bhaja Caves in Maharashtra offer a treat for the eyes. These ancient Buddhist caves, dating back to around 200 BCE, boast of awe-inspiring chaityas (prayer halls) embellished with stupas (dome-shaped structures). Situated atop a hill near Lonavala, one can soak in the panoramic views of lush green surroundings while exploring these historic sites.