Drive through Liechtenstein: Sights to stop for
What's the story
Liechtenstein is a small but beautiful country located between Switzerland and Austria. It has some stunning roads that are perfect for a weekend getaway.
From scenic landscapes to beautiful villages, this small country has a lot to offer.
Whether you drive through the countryside or hike through mountains, Liechtenstein vows to give you a view you won't forget.
Vaduz views
Discover the Vaduz Castle views
Vaduz Castle is a magnificent landmark in Liechtenstein's capital. Located atop a hill, it provides 360-degree views of the landscape.
Although the castle is not accessible to the public due to it being the royal family's residence, one can walk around its premises.
The viewpoint offers breathtaking views of Vaduz and further away, making it an unmissable destination for photographers.
Malbun Trails
Journey through Malbun's alpine trails
Known for its alpine beauty, Malbun has become a favorite spot for those who love the outdoors.
The village has several hiking trails which suit different skill levels. These trails meander through lush meadows and provide glimpses of local wildlife.
During winter months, Malbun becomes a ski resort with slopes for both beginners and experienced skiers.
Balzers charm
Explore Balzers' historical charm
Balzers also houses Burg Gutenberg, a well-preserved medieval castle that is one of Liechtenstein's historic jewels.
Although visitors are not allowed inside the castle, its grounds are open for exploration. Here, one can enjoy panoramic views over the Rhine Valley.
The surrounding town adds to the charm, with its traditional architecture and quaint streets inviting leisurely walks.
Balzers is a must-visit for those exploring Liechtenstein.
Triesenberg culture
Experience Triesenberg's cultural heritage
Triesenberg gives an insight into Liechtenstein's cultural heritage, with its unique Walser community traditions still alive to this day.
Visitors can explore local museums showcasing artifacts from this distinct culture.
They also enjoy scenic drives through the picturesque landscape. These are dotted with traditional wooden houses that reflect centuries-old architectural styles prevalent in this region.