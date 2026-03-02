Trekkers, why you must visit New Zealand's Milford track  

The Milford Track in New Zealand is one of the most iconic trekking routes in the world. Dubbed as the "finest walk in the world," the track provides stunning views of lush forests, towering mountains, and pristine lakes. Spanning over 53 kilometers, the trek takes you through some of the most untouched natural beauty of Fiordland National Park. Here's a guide to exploring this amazing trail.

Preparation Preparing for the trek Before you hit the Milford Track, make sure you are well-prepared. The trek is usually open from late October to late April, which is the best time to visit. You will need to book your accommodation in advance, as they fill up quickly during peak season. Make sure you have the right gear like sturdy hiking boots, waterproof clothing, and a good backpack. Also, familiarize yourself with the track's terrain and weather conditions.

Highlights Highlights along the way The Milford Track has a number of highlights that make it a memorable experience. You will pass through lush beech forests, walk over suspension bridges, and see stunning waterfalls like Mackinnon Pass and Sutherland Falls. The views of Mount Luxmore are also breathtaking. Keep your camera handy to capture these beautiful moments.

Advertisement

Wildlife Wildlife encounters on the track While trekking along the Milford Track, you may also encounter some of New Zealand's unique wildlife. Look out for native birds such as kea and tui, which are often spotted along the trail. You may also see other animals like deer or rabbits in certain areas. Observing these creatures in their natural habitat adds another layer of excitement to your adventure.

Advertisement