How to style peasant tops
What's the story
Peasant tops are the best versatile and stylish choices for summer wardrobes. These loose-fitting comfortable tops lend an effortless elegance for every occasion. From traditional European attire, peasant tops have transformed into a fashion staple that marries comfort with chicness. Paired with jeans or skirts, they are breezy options to beat the heat.
Fabric selection
Choosing the right fabric
When picking a peasant top, fabric has a major role to play in terms of comfort and looks. Natural fabrics like cotton and linen make for the best picks as they allow your skin to breathe and keep you cool during hot days. These also drape well, making the relaxed silhouette of the top look even more beautiful. Avoid synthetic fabrics that may trap heat and cause discomfort.
Accessorizing tips
Styling with accessories
Accessorizing can take a peasant top from casual to chic in a matter of seconds. Try adding statement jewelry like bold necklaces or big earrings to attract eyes to your outfit. A wide-brimmed hat or a pair of sunglasses can make you look sophisticated and protect you from the sun at the same time. Belts could be used to cinch the waist, giving it a more defined shape.
Bottoms pairing
Pairing with bottoms
The versatility of peasant tops makes it so easy to pair them with various bottoms to achieve different looks. For a casual day out, pair them with denim shorts or jeans for an easygoing vibe. To create a more polished appearance suitable for work or dinner outings, opt for tailored trousers or midi skirts in complementary colors.
Care instructions
Caring for your peasant tops
Proper care keeps your peasant tops looking good over time. Always check the care label before washing; most cotton and linen tops can be machine washed on gentle cycles using mild detergents. Avoid high heat while drying them; instead, air dry them flat or hang them away from direct sunlight to prevent fading and shrinkage.