How to style peasant tops

Peasant tops are the best versatile and stylish choices for summer wardrobes. These loose-fitting comfortable tops lend an effortless elegance for every occasion. From traditional European attire, peasant tops have transformed into a fashion staple that marries comfort with chicness. Paired with jeans or skirts, they are breezy options to beat the heat.

Fabric selection Choosing the right fabric When picking a peasant top, fabric has a major role to play in terms of comfort and looks. Natural fabrics like cotton and linen make for the best picks as they allow your skin to breathe and keep you cool during hot days. These also drape well, making the relaxed silhouette of the top look even more beautiful. Avoid synthetic fabrics that may trap heat and cause discomfort.

Accessorizing tips Styling with accessories Accessorizing can take a peasant top from casual to chic in a matter of seconds. Try adding statement jewelry like bold necklaces or big earrings to attract eyes to your outfit. A wide-brimmed hat or a pair of sunglasses can make you look sophisticated and protect you from the sun at the same time. Belts could be used to cinch the waist, giving it a more defined shape.

Bottoms pairing Pairing with bottoms The versatility of peasant tops makes it so easy to pair them with various bottoms to achieve different looks. For a casual day out, pair them with denim shorts or jeans for an easygoing vibe. To create a more polished appearance suitable for work or dinner outings, opt for tailored trousers or midi skirts in complementary colors.