May 06, 202510:54 am

What's the story

Often dubbed Africa's super green, moringa is making waves for its incredible nutritional profile and health benefits.

The plant, native to parts of Africa and Asia, is loaded with essential vitamins and minerals.

Its leaves are packed with antioxidants, which may help protect against oxidative stress.

As more people look for natural ways to improve their wellness, moringa makes a versatile option worth trying.